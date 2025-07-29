Israelis In Switzerland Appeal To Swiss Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The situation in Gaza is steadily deteriorating. Now Israeli expats have sent a letter to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs calling for action. This content was published on July 29, 2025 - 10:30 4 minutes Livia Middendorp and Michèle Scherer, SRF

The letter was written by 45 Israeli citizens living in Switzerland and addressed Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis last week.

Galia Faingold co-initiated the letter. She lived in Israel for most of her life, studied mechanical engineering, and is currently working at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich after completing her doctorate. The impetus for the letter came from the stories of a Palestinian friend who also lives in Switzerland. He described how dire the situation in Gaza is.

When asked about her expectations of the federal government, Faingold said that as a foreigner in Switzerland, she does not consider it her place to tell the Swiss government what to do,“but as the guardian of the Geneva Conventions and a country with strong diplomatic influence, I hope that Switzerland can do more”. She added that“the current situation is catastrophic – not only for the Palestinians, who are facing a humanitarian disaster, but also for the Israelis, because it leaves deep moral scars on our society.”

