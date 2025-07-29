Israelis In Switzerland Appeal To Swiss Foreign Minister
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The letter was written by 45 Israeli citizens living in Switzerland and addressed Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis last week.
Galia Faingold co-initiated the letter. She lived in Israel for most of her life, studied mechanical engineering, and is currently working at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich after completing her doctorate. The impetus for the letter came from the stories of a Palestinian friend who also lives in Switzerland. He described how dire the situation in Gaza is.
When asked about her expectations of the federal government, Faingold said that as a foreigner in Switzerland, she does not consider it her place to tell the Swiss government what to do,“but as the guardian of the Geneva Conventions and a country with strong diplomatic influence, I hope that Switzerland can do more”. She added that“the current situation is catastrophic – not only for the Palestinians, who are facing a humanitarian disaster, but also for the Israelis, because it leaves deep moral scars on our society.”More More Swiss foreign minister calls on Israel to authorise more aid to Gaza
This content was published on Jun 12, 2025 Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called on Israel to allow more aid for the Gaza Strip.Read more: Swiss foreign minister calls on Israel to authorise more aid to Gaz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment