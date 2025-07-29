Brazil To Refund Taxes To Small-Scale Exporters
Three percent of the tax on revenue from exports by micro and small businesses will be refunded. The rate is equivalent to the tax rate levied across the supply chain.
In 2024, 11,500 micro and small businesses accounted for 40% of all exporting businesses in Brazil, out of a total of 28,800 exporting businesses, the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex) of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Trade (MDIC) reported.
Exports by micro and small businesses fetched USD 2.6 billion during the year, mostly consisting of manufactured goods such as furniture, footwear, and clothing.
“This project will provide a boost for small and micro businesses to be able to export more, win market share, become more competitive, and be able to increase foreign sales,” said Brazil's vice president and minister of Development, Industry and Trade, Geraldo Alckmin, during the ceremony at Planalto Palace.
Read also:
Brazil, UAE advance in export credit
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumCadu Gomes/VPR
The post Brazil to refund taxes to small-scale exporters appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment