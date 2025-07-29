MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sanctioned on Monday (28) a complementary bill establishing the Acredita Exportação (Believe Export) Program. The bill was signed during a public event at Planalto Palace, the government seat, and will remain effective from August 1 to December 2026.

Three percent of the tax on revenue from exports by micro and small businesses will be refunded. The rate is equivalent to the tax rate levied across the supply chain.

In 2024, 11,500 micro and small businesses accounted for 40% of all exporting businesses in Brazil, out of a total of 28,800 exporting businesses, the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex) of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Trade (MDIC) reported.

Exports by micro and small businesses fetched USD 2.6 billion during the year, mostly consisting of manufactured goods such as furniture, footwear, and clothing.

“This project will provide a boost for small and micro businesses to be able to export more, win market share, become more competitive, and be able to increase foreign sales,” said Brazil's vice president and minister of Development, Industry and Trade, Geraldo Alckmin, during the ceremony at Planalto Palace.

Read also:

Brazil, UAE advance in export credit

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Cadu Gomes/VPR

The post Brazil to refund taxes to small-scale exporters appeared first on ANBA News Agency .