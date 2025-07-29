Brazil Joins Talks On Palestine
At the Conference, the Brazilian foreign minister lauded France's recognition of the Palestinian State and denounced growing illegal settlements in Palestinian territories. Vieira called on a mechanism to be put in place to monitor observance of international law as regards the Question of Palestine.
The conference was summoned by the United Nations General Assembly in an attempt to spark action towards a peaceful solution of the situation in Palestine under international law. Brazil and Senegal co-presided the seventh work group at the Conference, focusing on promoting observance of international law towards the implementation of a two-State solution.
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumSupplied
The post Brazil joins talks on Palestine appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
