Brazil Joins Talks On Palestine

São Paulo – In his address and during the general debate at the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, Brazil's minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira reaffirmed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his decrying of"the grave violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed in Gaza" and called on countries that are yet to recognize the State of Palestine to join the 147 nations that have done so. The event took place on Monday (28) in New York, in the United States.

At the Conference, the Brazilian foreign minister lauded France's recognition of the Palestinian State and denounced growing illegal settlements in Palestinian territories. Vieira called on a mechanism to be put in place to monitor observance of international law as regards the Question of Palestine.

The conference was summoned by the United Nations General Assembly in an attempt to spark action towards a peaceful solution of the situation in Palestine under international law. Brazil and Senegal co-presided the seventh work group at the Conference, focusing on promoting observance of international law towards the implementation of a two-State solution.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

