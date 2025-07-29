Soldiers Terrorise Qacha Villagers

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – RESIDENTS of Ha-Ramatšeliso in Qacha's Nek have told a parliament committee of how soldiers are terrorising them.

The villagers told the parliamentary committee on Prime Minister's Ministries and Departments on Monday that they have not known peace since the army established a makeshift base station in the nearby village of Mosaqane.

The villagers said the soldiers assaulted them with tools such as spades. They said once a villager is suspected of a crime, soldiers are invited to deal with them without investigating. Speaking on behalf of the residents, a victim who identified himself only as Liau, recounted a harrowing experience of being battered with a spade after he was accused of breaking into a local bar.

“Instead of the police investigating, the army came and beat me all over my body using a spade,” Liau said.

“We do not mind the presence of the army in our community, as long as they stick to their security duties and do not interfere in police matters.”

He said many crimes happening in their area“do not require military force but proper police investigation”.

“We all know the soldiers only come to mercilessly beat us,” he said.

“The Qacha's Nek police are partly to blame because they keep calling the army instead of doing their investigative work.”

He also pointed at another man in the crowd, whom he claimed was assaulted by soldiers over stock theft allegations.

“Many people here are victims - some had their hands broken from these inhumane beatings.”

Liau also expressed concern about continued livestock theft in the community, calling for proper policing.

“We are not saying we hate the army. We are saying they must know their job description. They are not trained to do police work.”

He insisted that the police should stop outsourcing their duties to soldiers.

“The army comes only to beat us with spades. Before the army base was established, our police used to do their job properly,” he said.

In response, committee member Peiso Kelane urged residents to report incidents of torture to the police.

“Wherever there is torture, villagers must open cases against those who hurt them,” said Kelane.

Another man, who did not identify himself, also claimed that the soldiers assaulted him with a spade.

The man said villagers who suspected him of a crime attacked him and he fought back in self-defence. The villagers then called the soldiers.

The villagers' complaints come barely two years after the High Court dismissed a case in which four soldiers were charged with the murder of a woman in Ha-Molomo, in the same district. They are alleged to have used a spade to assault the woman.

The court dismissed the case after prosecution failed to bring witnesses to testify.

At the time of the alleged crime, the four soldiers were all stationed at the Ha-Molomo army base.

The four soldiers were Sokolang Moeti, Motebang Motsieloa, Neo Choachoa, and Moeketsi Koloti.

Moeti told the court that a group of community policing volunteers commonly called“Mahokela” approached the base with a letter from their chief.

The letter was addressed to the authorities at that base, seeking their intervention in a dispute between one 'Mamoleboheng Besele and her fellow villagers.

The chief told the soldiers that his efforts to mediate had failed.

Moeti said the villagers who accompanied Besele pleaded with the army authorities to intervene by talking sense into her so that peace and order could be restored.

It was decided that she be whipped before she could be released.

Moeti said the villagers administered only a moderate whipping, and he was a mere observer, saying there were verifiable reports that Besele died of severe head injuries sustained at the hands of her abusive husband previously.

Besele died later that day.

However, villagers and relatives had told the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC), an ecumenical rights organisation, during public investigation, that soldiers severely beat Besele with a spade and she later died outside the army base on the same day.

These are the witnesses the prosecution failed to collect to go testify, leading to Justice Charles Hungwe dismissing the case.

Nkheli Liphoto