Sakoane Chastises Monaphathi

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – CHIEF Justice Sakoane Sakoane says Justice Tšeliso Monaphathi could still be impeached for incompetence even after retiring.

Justice Sakoane said this in an affidavit responding to Justice Monaphathi's lawsuit demanding payment of his retirement benefits.

In his application, Justice Monaphathi accused the chief justice of withholding his benefits to force him to deliver judgments he reserved during his 30 years on the High Court bench.

Justice Monaphathi left more than 120 judgements undelivered when he retired last year. Some of the judgements date back as far as 1994.

The chief justice has insisted that he provide a timetable for delivering those judgements before his retirement benefits are paid.

Justice Monaphathi, however, told the court that the chief justice is forcing him to work without compensation, an office, staff and other tools.

This, he told the court, is tantamount to slavery and violates his rights.

Justice Sakoane has, however, hit back with a biting affidavit that paints Justice Monaphathi as an incompetent judge who wants to be rewarded for failing to deliver on constitutional obligations.

He warns that Justice Monaphathi could still be impeached and lose the benefits he is fighting for.

“Since the applicant accepts that he still continues to be in office, the avenue of him being impeached and removed for incompetence is still open,” Justice Sakoane said.

“But I repeat, I am now only at the stage of trying to ensure that he delivers justice to litigants,” he said.

“The option of impeachment is still on the table in the event that he decides not to obey section 121(2) of the Constitution.”

He said Justice Monaphathi's belief that he did not subject him to disciplinary processes because he has served honourably is wrong on two grounds.

First, he said, he called him to account for taking 10 years to deliver a judgement after the Court of Appeal“brought the misconduct to my attention”.

Second, he said,“he apologised profusely and promised that he would mend his ways”.

Justice Sakoane said at the time he did not know that Justice Monaphathi had many other instances of failure to deliver judgements that had been reserved from 1995, soon after his appointment to the bench.

“He was obliged to come clean and he didn't.”

Justice Sakoane said even after writing him a letter a year ago warning him about his impending retirement and that he still had several part-heard cases and judgements that were not delivered, he failed to make full disclosure.

“The Applicant cannot seriously claim the above as a badge of service with honour during his tenure,” he said.

“The Applicant should be more worried with delivery of judgements reserved for years and decades and less worried about the grant of his pension.”

The Chief Justice said delivery of justice“is a sacred duty of a judge and less about financial incentives”.

“He should first give litigants what is due to them before he demands what is due to him.”

Justice Sakoane said he is not forcing Justice Monaphathi to work, if he does not want to“but he should have the guts to tell me that he does not want to discharge his 121(2) constitutional duty”.

He said Justice Monaphathi's reliance on section nine of the constitution, which prohibits forced labour, is misplaced.

He said even assuming that the section protects Justice Monaphathi, the call to the section 121(2) duty is forced labour,“one imposed by law as part of reasonable and normal community or other civic obligations”.

Justice Sakoane said it is mischaracterisation to say he has withheld Justice Monaphathi's retirement benefits because“his entitlement to them still stands unless and until the applicant is impeached and removed from judicial office”.

“I considered that I should first honestly engage with the Applicant with the hope that he would see reason in my approach, which is informed by the desire to heed the litigants' cry for justice,” he said.

Justice Sakoane argued that judicial independence is for the benefit of litigants and not judges, adding that“failure or refusal to deliver judgements constitutes judicial dictatorship”.

“It is unacceptable,” he said.

“Judges cannot hide behind the cloak of independence when they are called to duty or to account.”

Insisting that he has not taken a decision not to process Justice Monaphathi's retirement benefits, Justice Sakoane said he decided that the processing of Justice Monaphathi's benefits“will depend on completion of all outstanding judicial work”.

He referred to a letter the Registrar of the High Court, Advocate 'Mathato Sekoai, wrote to Justice Monaphathi warning him that failure to respond to the call to finish up his work would“be taken as refusal to fulfil your constitutional mandate, thereby, permanently denying litigants their constitutional right to justice and you will forfeit your terminal benefits”.

Justice Sakoane said a fair and only reasonable interpretation of what is quoted is that firstly, the processing of the pension benefits will be pegged to progression towards the completion of unfinished judicial business.

Secondly, he said, Justice Monaphathi“runs the risk of forfeiture of terminal benefits if he does not commit to a timetable for completion of the outstanding work”.

“No judge who has reached retirement age has ever been paid to finish the backlog of his part-heard cases not during the acting stint of the Applicant as a Chief Justice or in my area.”

“Given his track-record of not delivering, tethering him to a written timetable and work schedule is the only reasonable and viable route to ensure that he does not continue in office without delivering.”

Justice Sakoane said Justice Monaphathi is wrong to suggest that, because he has reached retirement age, he is now free to dictate the pace of delivering.

“History teaches that he should be watched,” he said.

“The duty to complete unfinished business is hedged around with the constitutional statutory and ethical imperatives.”

He said if Justice Monaphathi makes a choice not to remain in office and deliver, he would be disobeying the constitution.

“But there will be consequence management should he make that choice.”

Caswell Tlali