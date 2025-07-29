EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Market Report

Intershop acknowledged as only vendor recognized exclusively in the top-2 tiers, signaling growing strength

29.07.2025 / 10:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Intershop is one of the few vendors to consistently medal in 11 of 12 categories

Only vendor exclusively recognized in the top-2 tiers across all awarded categories Analyst report highlights strong AI-driven capabilities, especially with SPARQUE Jena (GER) / Chicago (US), July 29, 2025 – Intershop Communications AG is proud to share its exceptional performance in the“Paradigm B2B Combine 2025 Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B (Enterprise Edition)” analyst report. The global leader in B2B commerce solutions has once again demonstrated its industry leadership, medaling in 11 of 12 evaluated categories. This year, Intershop secured an impressive 7 gold medals and 4 silver medals, solidifying its position as a trusted, top-tier provider for complex B2B commerce needs. The results underscore Intershop's unwavering commitment to excellence in the B2B commerce space. Medaling in 11 of the 12 evaluated categories, Intershop achieved an impressive 7 gold medals and 4 silver medals. Intershop's gold-medal performance highlights its leadership in critical areas such as Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Vision & Strategy, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Site Search, and Transaction Management. These accolades reaffirm the platform's ability to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that address the complex needs of enterprise customers which places Intershop among the most trusted and innovative e-commerce software providers in the industry. Notably, Intershop stands out as the only vendor exclusively recognized in the top-2 tiers across all categories-an achievement that reflects its growing strength, dedication to exceeding customer expectations, and consistent year-over-year improvements, including in areas such as an expanding Partner Ecosystem. A key differentiator highlighted in the report is Intershop's strong AI-enabled search capabilities, powered by SPARQUE. Customers have also praised Intershop's ability to handle complex, customized use cases-both areas where many competitors struggle. Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop:“Our recognition across nearly every category demonstrates the strength of our vision, innovation, and operational excellence. As enterprises increasingly seek flexible and robust commerce solutions and secure investments, Intershop continues to lead the way in transforming B2B commerce.” Adding to this, Markus Dränert, COO of Intershop says:“Our product strategy is rooted in empowering enterprises with tools that are innovative and practical for their unique challenges. Intershop's AI-driven capabilities are designed to simplify complexity and deliver measurable outcomes fast.” The annual Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine by one of the world's leading authorities on B2B e-commerce business and strategy, Andy Hoar, is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive evaluations of B2B commerce platforms. This ranking highlights Intershop's ability to deliver value across critical areas. For more information on what other leading analysts say about Intershop, click here . About Intershop Communications AG: Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at .



