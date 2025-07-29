Travelex appoints new CEO

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-29
London, Tuesday 29 July 2025 - The Board of Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Bowcock as new CEO, effective 4 August 2025. Philip succeeds Richard Wazacz, who joined Travelex as CEO in June 2022.

Philip is an experienced business leader, having been CEO of William Hill plc between June 2016 and September 2019 and before that CFO. Prior to joining William Hill plc, Philip was CFO of cinema chain Cineworld Group PLC from 2011 until June 2015. He also served as interim CEO of Countrywide Limited between November 2020 and March 2021, and most recently, he was Executive Chair of NM Money Group (which included Eurochange) from November 2021 to April 2025. Philip is currently Chairman of Victoria Plumbing Group Plc.

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936, XS2248458551, XS2248457405
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange
