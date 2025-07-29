EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Tender Offer

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R Holding GmbH Waives Minimum Acceptance Threshold in Tender Offer to Shareholders of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

29.07.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R Holding GmbH Waives Minimum Acceptance Threshold in Tender Offer to Shareholders of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

The removal of the minimum acceptance threshold increases transaction certainty for the shareholders of H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Shareholders may now accept the tender offer until August 25, 2025 Salzbergen, 29 July 2025 – H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2E4T77) has been informed by H&R Holding GmbH, a company controlled by Nils Hansen, that it has today announced the waiver of the 85% minimum acceptance threshold for its voluntary public tender offer (top-up offer). As a result, the offer will be completed in any case – regardless of the final acceptance rate. The acceptance period for the offer, at a price of EUR 5.00 per share, will accordingly be extended until 25 August 2025, 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main). Shareholders are encouraged to contact their custodian bank in a timely manner to ensure their acceptance of the offer is submitted within the required deadlines. Following successful completion of the offer, the bidder intends to examine the implementation of a delisting offer or a squeeze-out, provided such a step is deemed economically and operationally appropriate at the time. This would support the potential advancement of the necessary transformation of H&R KGaA's German refinery sites outside the public capital markets environment. The general partner's management and the Supervisory Board of H&R KGaA will issue an updated version of the legally required reasoned statement following publication and review of the formal amendment to the offer. Contact:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations / Communications: Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen, Germany

Phone: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

Email: ...

Website: About H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a specialty chemicals company engaged in the development and production of chemical-pharmaceutical specialty products based on crude oil, as well as the manufacture of precision plastic parts. Forward-Looking Statements and Forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current assessments and forecasts made by the management board and on information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future developments or results. Actual developments and results are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from those currently anticipated. These are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.

29.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Neuenkirchener Str. 8 48499 Salzbergen Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321 Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2E4T77 WKN: A2E4T7 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2176222

End of News EQS News Service