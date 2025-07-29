H&R Gmbh & Co. Kgaa: H&R Holding Gmbh Waives Minimum Acceptance Threshold In Tender Offer To Shareholders Of H&R Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
Salzbergen, 29 July 2025 – H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2E4T77) has been informed by H&R Holding GmbH, a company controlled by Nils Hansen, that it has today announced the waiver of the 85% minimum acceptance threshold for its voluntary public tender offer (top-up offer). As a result, the offer will be completed in any case – regardless of the final acceptance rate.
The acceptance period for the offer, at a price of EUR 5.00 per share, will accordingly be extended until 25 August 2025, 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main).
Shareholders are encouraged to contact their custodian bank in a timely manner to ensure their acceptance of the offer is submitted within the required deadlines.
Following successful completion of the offer, the bidder intends to examine the implementation of a delisting offer or a squeeze-out, provided such a step is deemed economically and operationally appropriate at the time. This would support the potential advancement of the necessary transformation of H&R KGaA's German refinery sites outside the public capital markets environment.
The general partner's management and the Supervisory Board of H&R KGaA will issue an updated version of the legally required reasoned statement following publication and review of the formal amendment to the offer.
