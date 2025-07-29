EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Agreement

Eckert & Ziegler Selected as US Manufacturer for Archeus' Next-Generation Radiopharmaceutical ART-101

Berlin, Germany, 29 July 2025. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700) has entered a Master Service Agreement with Archeus Technologies (Archeus), a company developing multiple differentiated radiopharmaceutical therapies, for contract manufacturing of its novel investigational compound ART-101. The agreement supports Archeus' upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial of ART-101 in the United States, with manufacturing to be performed at Eckert & Ziegler's state-of-the-art GMP facility in Boston, MA.



ART-101 is a next-generation small molecule that targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is in development for the imaging and treatment of prostate cancer. Preclinical studies suggest ART-101 may offer enhanced pharmacology and tolerability compared to existing PSMA-targeted therapies.



“We are pleased to partner with Archeus on the clinical development of ART-101,” commented Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chief Executive Officer of Eckert & Ziegler SE.“Our GMP-certified Boston facility is ideally equipped to support their early-phase development needs. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to advancing next-generation targeted radiotherapies through high-quality manufacturing and clinical supply services.”



“Eckert & Ziegler's GMP infrastructure, operational reliability, and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing expertise enable Archeus to quickly and confidently advance ART-101 into first-in-human trials this year,” added Evan Sengbusch, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Archeus Technologies.



The collaboration is an important milestone in the ongoing efforts of both companies to advance the development of innovative solutions in the radiopharmaceutical field. Eckert & Ziegler operates several CMO sites worldwide and offers a range of other services along the entire value chain including the supply of high-quality radioisotopes.



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives



