Viromed Medical AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority Pinneberg, 29. July 2025 – Viromed Medical AG (Viromed; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and a pioneer in cold plasma technology, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority. In total, approximately 53% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: 'The broad approval of our shareholders underscores their confidence in our strategic direction. With the new authorised capital, we are strengthening our ability to drive innovation forward, tap into new markets and expand the use of our cold plasma technology in a targeted manner.' Dr. Thomas Gutschlag newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Following the resignation of the previous Supervisory Board Chairmann Dr. Jan Delphendahl, which took effect at the end of this year's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders elected Dr. Thomas Gutschlag as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Gutschlag will serve until the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2026 financial year. At its constituent meeting, which took place immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Gutschlag as the new Chairman of the Board. With his many years of experience in corporate management and in the investment and finance sector, Dr. Gutschlag brings valuable expertise to the further development of Viromed Medical AG. New authorised capital replaces existing authorised capital

The Annual General Meeting resolved by a large majority to cancel the existing Authorised Capital 2022 and to create new Authorised Capital 2025. This authorises the Management Board – with the approval of the Supervisory Board – to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 10,125,000.00 by issuing new shares until 28 July 2030. This precautionary resolution serves to give the company strategic flexibility in the future and provides for the possibility of excluding subscription rights in certain cases. The corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association was also approved. In addition to personnel and capital decisions, the medium-term corporate strategy was also a key focus of the Annual General Meeting. In his report, CEO Uwe Perbandt emphasised the importance of continuous innovation in the field of cold plasma technology, particularly in intensive care medicine and infection prevention. Internationalisation and partnerships with scientific institutions also remain key growth drivers. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority. In addition, the shareholders resolved to appoint Lenzen Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft GmbH as the auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year. The resolution on the determination of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board was also approved by the shareholders, as was the planned conversion of bearer shares to registered shares. The detailed voting results for all agenda items are available on the website of Viromed Medical AG. About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential. -p

