Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2025

Woking, UK, July 29, 2025 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2025.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
