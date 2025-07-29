LUMINIS FINANCE PLC: NOTICE OF AMENDMENT (News With Additional Features)
EQS-News: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
LUMINIS FINANCE PLC
(a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with its registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, with registration number 635696)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 54930067RSRCM166RP48
(the“Issuer”)
Series 2024-04 USD 40,470,525 Range Accrual Notes due 2055 (ISIN: XS2845617088) (the“Notes”)
Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 3 July 2024 between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee (as amended and restated from time to time, the“ Trust Instrument ”), the Issuer has constituted and issued the Notes on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument.
Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, December 2023 Edition dated 21 December 2023), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the Deed of Release and Amendment dated 29 July 2025 (as annexed hereto), the Issuer has effected certain amendments to (i) the Pricing Supplement set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument and (ii) to the Swap Confirmation. Having received the consent of the Holders of the Notes, such amendments took effect on 29 July 2025.
This Notice is given by the Issuer.
Dated 29 July 2025
For further information contact:
Luminis Finance PLC
32 Molesworth Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
For the attention of: The Directors
Telephone number: +353 1697 3200
ANNEX
Deed of Release and Amendment
[The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally]
Additional features:
File: Luminis Finance Plc - Deed of Release and Amendment
