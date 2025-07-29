NITI Aayog Presents Third Voluntary National Review On Sustainable Development Goals At UN Forum

MENAFN - KNN India)India submitted its Third Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report on the Sustainable Development Goals to the United Nations on July 23, 2025, during the High-Level Political Forum on SDGs convened by the Economic and Social Council.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery presented the report at the Ministerial Segment, highlighting India's progress toward achieving the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

The presentation emphasised how India has transformed the Sustainable Development Goals into a national movement within less than a decade through a combination of economic growth, infrastructure investment, targeted scheme delivery, and local commitment.

This marks India's third submission to the High-Level Political Forum, demonstrating the country's continued dedication to the global sustainability framework.

NITI Aayog coordinated the preparation of India's VNR 2025 through a comprehensive consultative process involving state governments, union territories, civil society organisations, development partners, and private sector stakeholders.

The United Nations Development Programme provided support by establishing SDG Coordination and Acceleration Centres across states and union territories to enhance local implementation of sustainable development initiatives.

The report documents significant achievements across multiple areas of sustainable development over the past decade. Approximately 248 million individuals have escaped multidimensional poverty, while the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has provided nutritional support to millions of citizens.

Health and nutrition initiatives including POSHAN Abhiyaan and Ayushman Bharat have expanded access to quality healthcare services nationwide.

India's clean energy transition has accelerated through programs such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The country has established itself as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, reflecting significant progress in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Infrastructure development has advanced through initiatives including PM Gati Shakti, Make in India, and the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

The review emphasises India's leadership in developing Digital Public Infrastructure based on the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, which has become a global model for inclusive and transparent service delivery.

The country continues to strengthen data-driven governance through tools such as the SDG India Index, North-Eastern Region District SDG Index, and National Multi-dimensional Poverty Index.

Programs like the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme ensure comprehensive coverage of government services at the grassroots level.

The report also highlights India's expanding role in South-South Cooperation, positioning the country as a development partner providing capacity-building and institutional support to other developing nations.

India's sustainable development efforts align with its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, which aims to achieve developed nation status by the country's centenary of independence.

This integrated development strategy emphasises inclusion, innovation, and institutional strength as core pillars for future growth.

(KNN Bureau)