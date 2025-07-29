Solar Cell Manufacturing Requirements Tweaked To Boost Domestic Production

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued an amendment to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers guidelines for solar photovoltaic cells, aimed at streamlining procedures for government-tendered renewable energy projects.

The revision, announced on July 28, 2025, modifies the original order dated December 9, 2024.

Under the amended framework, the mandatory implementation of the ALMM for solar PV cells will commence one month after the publication of the approved manufacturers list, which is currently being finalised.

The ministry has maintained that the effective compliance date for projects commissioned from June 1, 2026, onwards remains unchanged from previous notifications.

The ALMM system was initially established to ensure manufacturer reliability and protect consumer interests while strengthening national energy security.

For solar PV modules, the approved list has been in effect since April 10, 2021, while the solar PV cells list was scheduled to take effect from June 1, 2026.

The mechanism has contributed to the rapid expansion of India's domestic solar manufacturing sector, which now encompasses 91 gigawatts of solar PV module capacity and 27 gigawatts of solar PV cell capacity.

The revised guidelines specifically address projects tendered by government agencies, including those under Section 63 of the Electricity Act 2003.

Officials indicate the amendment will provide greater clarity to bidders participating in tenders that require compliance with ALMM provisions for both solar modules and cells.

The measure is designed to address operational challenges faced by renewable power developers while maintaining support for domestic manufacturing initiatives.

The ministry expects the revised guidelines to accelerate solar cell manufacturing development and help align production capacity with the country's expanding module manufacturing capabilities.

This adjustment reflects the government's continued commitment to balancing regulatory compliance with industry growth objectives in the renewable energy sector.

