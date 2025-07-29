Chhattisgarh CM Offers Incentives To Steel Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - KNN India)Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has extended an invitation to steel entrepreneurs to invest in the state, highlighting its supportive industrial environment and abundant natural resources.

Speaking at the Chhattisgarh Business Roundtable held in Mumbai, Sai assured potential investors that the state government is committed to providing all necessary support, including attractive incentives, to promote business growth.

The event, organised by the Chhattisgarh government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aimed to attract private investment into the state's core sectors, especially steel.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Chhattisgarh is rich in iron ore and coal-two crucial raw materials for steel production.

He also underlined the state's robust industrial infrastructure, favourable policies, and investor-friendly governance.

Sai stated that the government is actively working to create a seamless and transparent business environment.“We welcome steel entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

The state offers a competitive edge through natural resource availability, land, skilled labour, and logistics support,” he said.

He also assured that investors would benefit from streamlined clearances and dedicated facilitation services.

Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, who also attended the roundtable, said the government aims to transform Chhattisgarh into a major steel manufacturing hub.

He added that the state's new industrial policy includes subsidies, tax benefits, and single-window clearance mechanisms to encourage investment.

The roundtable saw participation from several key players in the steel and infrastructure sectors, who discussed opportunities and challenges in expanding their operations in Chhattisgarh.

With its proactive approach and rich resource base, Chhattisgarh aims to attract significant investments and boost employment while strengthening its position as a leading industrial state in central India.

