Centre Releases Over Rs 4,300 Crore To Rajasthan Under MGNREGA

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responsible for Agriculture and Rural Development, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on July 28 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, to evaluate and strategise several flagship rural and agricultural initiatives.

A major highlight of the meeting was the release of Rs 4,384 crore to Rajasthan under MGNREGA for the 2025–26 fiscal year: Rs 3,286 crore for wages, Rs 944 crore for materials, and Rs 154 crore for administrative costs. CM Sharma thanked the Centre for the timely support on behalf of the state.

They also reviewed progress under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). Chouhan commended Rajasthan's performance and promised swift approvals for additional housing projects once new surveys are verified. The state aims to construct 7.46 lakh rural homes, including under PM‐JANMAN.

Agricultural discussions focused on implementing PMKSY ('Per Drop More Crop'), building water‐harvesting ponds, establishing field fencing, and boosting recent successes in the Bassi region near Jaipur.

CM Sharma proposed deploying agricultural supervisors at the Gram Panchayat level with central assistance. They also discussed enhancing interstate trade and seeking national recognition for Rajasthan's superior peanut varieties and traditional castor oil.

Sharma added that the current monsoon season had brought beneficial rainfall, setting expectations for a strong harvest in 2025.

Key officials from both governments joined the meeting: Union MoS for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, ICAR Director General M. L. Jat, and senior state agricultural and development leaders.

(KNN Bureau)