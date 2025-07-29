EU Auto Industry Welcomes Trade Deal With US As Positive Step

MENAFN - KNN India)The European Union's automobile industry has welcomed the recent trade agreement between the United States and the EU, calling it a significant move towards resolving long-standing trade tensions.

This development comes after years of disputes over tariffs on steel and aluminum, which had strained transatlantic trade relations.

Under the new agreement, both sides have committed to stronger cooperation and transparency in trade practices. While not a complete resolution, the deal is being seen as a foundation for further improvements in US-EU trade ties.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) expressed its support, stating that the agreement will help create a more stable and predictable environment for the automotive sector.

The trade tensions began in 2018 when the US imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports, prompting retaliatory measures from the EU.

These measures affected various industries, including automotive. The latest agreement is expected to ease these pressures and prevent further disruptions in global supply chains.

Industry leaders believe that this positive step will encourage both parties to continue working towards fair and balanced trade policies.

ACEA emphasised the importance of open trade for the growth and sustainability of the EU auto sector, which is heavily dependent on international cooperation and global supply networks.

The deal also reflects broader efforts by both the US and EU to strengthen economic relations and address common challenges, including climate change and digital transformation.

While full resolution will require continued dialogue and compromise, the automotive industry remains optimistic that this agreement marks the beginning of a more constructive phase in transatlantic trade relations.

