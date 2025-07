Smart Hydration For All: Tetra Pak's Ready-To-Drink ORS Distribution Drive Marks World ORS Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India In recognition of World ORS Day, a city-wide initiative led by the TSL Foundation and supported by Tetra Pak, Halewood, Kenvue, and Alkem, distributed over 3 lakh Ready-to-Drink (RTD) ORS packs to residents across key cities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the importance of safe, effective hydration-especially during the monsoon season when waterborne illnesses and immunity-related concerns are at their peak.

Tetra Pak marks ORS Day with Ready-To-Drink ORS Distribution Drive

Unlike traditional ORS solutions, Ready-To-Drink ORS offers a convenient, pre-mixed format that meets WHO-recommended standards and comes in safe Tetra Pak cartons. This ensures accurate dosage, eliminates the need for clean water or mixing, and makes it easier for people of all ages to stay hydrated-whether recovering from illness or simply navigating daily routines.

“Hydration is a simple habit that can make a big difference to everyday health,” said Saurabh Sinha, Marketing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia .“By making ORS more accessible in a ready-to-drink format, our goal is to help consumers stay prepared, stay healthy, and take better care of themselves and their families.”

To ensure the message of smart hydration reaches diverse communities, the initiative is being amplified through a comprehensive 360-degree outreach effort. This includes on-ground distribution drives, informative radio segments, and engaging social media content-all designed to educate and empower consumers with practical knowledge about everyday hydration. The focus remains on accessibility and awareness-making sure people understand the value of ORS in maintaining health, especially during vulnerable seasons.

The RTD ORS packs were developed by trusted brands: Halewood (ElectroRush), Kenvue (ORSL), and Alkem (ORS Insta), each contributing to the shared goal of making hydration simple, safe, and inclusive.

“TSL Foundation believes that health equity begins with access,” said a TSL Foundation spokesperson.“This initiative is about empowering communities with the tools they need to care for their health-starting with something as fundamental as hydration.”

The month-long drive culminates on World ORS Day, July 29, reinforcing a simple but important message: staying well-hydrated should be easy, safe, and part of everyday life.