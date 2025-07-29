Cyberport Leads Nine Start-Ups To Join WAIC 2025

Laiye Technology HK Limited

With the vision of Building AI Agents for Everyone, Laiye Technology is a leading enterprise in the field of global intelligent automation, and a National-Level Specialised and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprise. Their solutions cover the core scenarios of finance, human resources, customer service, marketing, sales, production and supply chain from simple tasks to complex processes, and through end-to-end intelligent automation, the company are able to reconstruct the human-machine collaboration model, achieve cost reduction and increase efficiency, and unleash the potential of organisational innovation. The company serves more than 3,000 clients, including 300 Fortune 500 companies.



Lidarvision Limited

Founded in 2021, Lidarvision is focused on providing standardised, fall detection AI systems based on 3D LiDAR technology while maintaining strict user privacy and security. The company's vision is to be able to quickly detect falls in indoor environments and notify caregivers at the earliest opportunity. Leveraging its extensive experience in AI and 3D LiDAR technologies, Lidarvision is committed to improving the quality, performance and execution of its software with the goal of outperforming its competitors on all fronts.



Re al AI Technology HK Limited

RealAI was established in July 2018 with the support of Tsinghua University's Institute for AI Industry Research. It focuses on AI safety and large model applications, building trustworthy, reliable and expandable third-generation AI. It strives to achieve commercialization in the fields of government, finance, education, and security by building large model safety and AI forgery content detection platforms, empowering the new quality of productive forces.

