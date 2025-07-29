Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Snow-Removal Device (TRO-1382)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to completely remove snow accumulations from the sidewalk and driveway," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the K D MELTER 3000. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional shoveling and snow blowing methods."

The patent-pending invention provides improved snow-removal capabilities. In doing so, it offers an alternative to simply blowing snow around. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps eliminate the formation of large snowbanks and snow piles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1382, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

