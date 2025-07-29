FBFK Law Surpasses 100 Full-Time Team Members, Fueled By Purpose-Driven Growth

DALLAS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law , the purpose-driven business law firm built on bold ideas and real relationships, has officially surpassed 100 full-time team members, marking a significant growth milestone and reinforcing its emergence as one of the fastest-growing and most culturally distinct firms in the legal industry.

The firm's expansion, including a 50% increase in headcount in 2024, reflects more than just growth in numbers. It reflects a values-driven strategy that continues to shape FBFK Law's future in 2025 and beyond.

"This isn't about hitting a number," said Kyle Ferguson, FBFK's CEO and co-founder. "It's about living out our values. We've built FBFK with one goal in mind: to create a joyful, people-first law firm where both lawyers and clients thrive. Reaching 100 team members, 64 attorneys and 36 professional staff, is proof that the FBFK Way is not only possible, it's working."

FBFK Law's rapid growth has been intentionally aligned with its mission to serve clients holistically, not just geographically. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and Orange County, California, and active plans to expand into San Diego and Los Angeles, FBFK Law continues to prioritize proximity and access. Each new location supports the firm's client-centered approach, ensuring attorneys can collaborate more meaningfully with the business communities they serve, while fostering deeper relationships rooted in service and empathy.

What makes FBFK Law different in a crowded legal landscape?



A 100-year vision to become the most holistically successful business law firm in America, measured not only by profits, but by people, culture and client impact.

A cultural foundation known as The FBFK Way, a practical system of 26 values that shape decision-making, leadership, collaboration and accountability. A commitment to transparency over tradition, entrepreneurial clarity and a belief that legal excellence starts with human connection.

At FBFK Law, attorneys are trained not only to practice law, but to lead. The firm invests deeply in leadership development, mentorship and wellness through initiatives such as the Female Circle, Exhibition of Excellence awards and Namaste Your Honor, a holistic wellness program offering everything from meditations and chair massages to mindful eating workshops. FBFK Law also empowers its lawyers to build their business acumen through strategic coaching and intentional business development.

Looking ahead, FBFK's long-term vision is bold but clear: to redefine what success looks like in law. The firm's 100-year plan is not just about expanding offices or growing revenue; it's about building a legacy of impact through purpose-filled leadership, innovation and joyful service. As the firm enters its next growth phase, its commitment to culture, collaboration and client excellence remains its North Star.

About FBFK Law

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK Law is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK Law represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. .

Media Contact:

Ekaterina Ferguson

Chief Marketing Officer, FBFK Law

[email protected]

SOURCE FBFK Law

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED