FORCED TO FIGHT, NOT FADE: Clearwater Hairstylists Roar Back After Hurricane, Opening JULY 31 In Downtown Location

After 30 years on Clearwater Beach, White Sand Salon hairstylists are celebrating its grand opening in downtown Clearwater on July 31, following Hurricane Milton. Owner Lori Fudens preserved every full-time hairstylist's job and has since relocated, marking a bold comeback. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector and City Council members in attendance. 517 S Ft Harrison Avenue Clearwater, Florida 33756 is the new address.

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After facing closures and destruction in their neighborhood from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, combined with the challenges of relocating, a team of hair stylists led by Lori Fudens are thrilled to announce the official grand opening of a new hair salon location in downtown Clearwater. The salon will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 31, at 4:30 PM , featuring special guests, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector and members of the City Council.

Formerly of Sharmaine's Salon & Day Spa, Fudens made the difficult but strategic decision to relocate inland after years of hurricane disruptions, lease concerns, and rising costs in the beach area. Remarkably, the team retained all full-time hair employees during the transition and opened within just three days of the beach location closure under the new name: White Sand Salon Clearwater .

"We refused to let our team go or shut the doors permanently," said owner Fudens, who co-owns the salon with her sister, Angie. "Instead, we rebranded, moved to high ground, and created something even better - a fresh, modern space with new services and more room to grow."



A 30-Year Legacy, Tested by Storm

Forced to pivot by Hurricane Milton after 30 years on Clearwater Beach, Lori Fudens boldly relocated inland-retaining her full-time team and opening as White Sand Hair Salon Clearwater.

Pivot, Expand, Thrive

Rather than vanish, White Sand Salon relocated inland. In the new location, Fudens has kept every full-time stylist on payroll, refusing layoffs during the toughest recovery months.

Symbol of American Grit

"We lost our beachfront façade, not our heart," said Fudens. "We stayed committed-to our people and our clients. That's the American spirit in action." The new location is a statement of resilience: modern amenities, state-of-the-art styling spaces, and a vibrant staff ready to welcome loyal customers and newcomers alike. Community Commitment

The new location features modern styling stations, complimentary parking, and an upgraded service menu that includes advanced hair color, extensions, and the increasingly popular Japanese Head Spa treatment. The salon's revival reflects not only the determination not to close permanently, but also its deep roots in the Clearwater community and commitment to client care, premium products, and the latest in education and updates.

GRAND REOPENING

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM

Location: 517 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Downtown Clearwater, FL 33755

The City of Clearwater will honor the occasion with an official ribbon cutting. Mayor Bruce Rector and Clearwater City Council members will attend to salute White Sand's commitment to local jobs and post-hurricane economic recovery.

A COMEBACK WORTH CELEBRATING

Fudens did more than rebuild a business; she reaffirmed community. By keeping most of her team intact and expanding through adversity, she's not just styling hair, she's restoring hope.

White Sand Salon invites the media and the public to celebrate resilience: enjoy live music, light bites, salon giveaways, and the opportunity to meet Lori Fudens and her dedicated team.

About White Sand Salon

White Sand Hair Salon is a trailblazing, woman & family-owned salon redefining the beauty experience through advanced styling, expert color services, and personalized client care. Powered by a passionate, high-performance team and a fiercely loyal following, White Sand blends innovation with hospitality to set a new standard for Florida salons. Now thriving in its downtown Clearwater location, the salon continues to lead with creativity, resilience, and cutting-edge service. Learn more at .

About Lori Fudens

Lori Fudens is a master stylist, Redken educator, and owner of White Sand Salon in Clearwater, FL. With more than 25 years of experience, she's known for her advanced skills in hair design, smoothing treatments, and extensions. A longtime industry mentor, Lori trains stylists nationwide while leading her salon with grit and vision. After Hurricane Milton, she reopened as White Sand, proving her commitment to her team, her craft, and her community.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PRTM

727-777-4619

jotopr

SOURCE White Sand Hair Salon Clearwater

