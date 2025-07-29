Levy Konigsberg Announces The Filing Of Over 40 New Jersey Juvenile Facility Sexual Abuse Lawsuits, Bringing The Total Number To Over 300

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed lawsuits this week alleging that operators of juvenile facilities across New Jersey failed to protect children from rampant sexual abuse at the facilities. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of more than 40 men and women who were abused as children at juvenile detention centers and residential treatment facilities, bring the total number of Levy Konigsberg clients who have filed claims alleging sexual abuse at New Jersey juvenile facilities to over 300.

The suits filed by Levy Konigsberg were brought under New Jersey's Child Sexual Abuse Act ("CSAA"), a 2019 law that expanded the statute of limitations for filing civil lawsuits in cases of child sexual abuse. Most of the survivors seeking justice in these lawsuits were abused many years ago, some as far back as the 1980s, suffering in silence until their claims were finally made possible by the CSAA.

Just last month, the Supreme Court of New Jersey established a multicounty litigation program to organize the growing number of cases involving sexual abuse at juvenile detention centers owned and operated by the State. These cases will all be managed in Middlesex County.

In announcing this week's filings, Levy Konigsberg Partner Jerome Block stated:

"For too long, children have suffered in silence as New Jersey's broken juvenile system stole their childhoods and subjected them to unthinkable abuse. Our brave clients are now stepping forward to demand the justice and accountability that they have been denied for decades. They will not rest until state and local governments finally step up and take responsibility."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide and is at the forefront of CSAA litigation in New Jersey. Levy Konigsberg attorneys filed many of the first cases alleging systemic abuse at New Jersey's state-run juvenile facilities and led the charge in petitioning the Supreme Court to establish the multicounty litigation in Middlesex County.

Levy Konigsberg represents over 400 such survivors of sexual abuse at New Jersey juvenile facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

