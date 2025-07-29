Globalang Launches Personal Edition: Offline Translation In 59 Languages Now Available For Android

GlobaLang Logo

ITABASHI-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ๐ GlobaLang - Personal EditionOffline Translation App for Android Now Available in 59 LanguagesWe are excited to announce the launch of our new individual sales page for GlobaLang - Personal Edition, an offline translation app designed for Android users. Payments are now accepted via PayPal, making it easier than ever to purchase and activate the app.Try it Free for 2 Hours!Experience the power of GlobaLang with a free 2-hour trial. No registration required - just download and start translating.๐น Key Features of GlobaLang. Works on Android smartphones. Requires Wi-Fi only during initial setup (language selection and model download). Once voice recognition, translation, and text-to-speech models are downloaded, the app runs fully offline. Supports 59 languages as of July 2025, powered by Google ML Kit's Offline Translation API. Unique 4-Panel Simultaneous Translation View for enhanced communication clarity:1. Speaker A's native language2. Speaker A's first foreign language (or echo of native)3. Speaker B's native language4. Speaker B's first foreign language (or echo of native)This format allows one panel to display the original spoken text, while the other shows the interpreted meaning as understood by the translation AI - enhancing communication accuracy far beyond what traditional translators can offer.๐ฌ Developer's NoteI created this app to communicate with my family.Without it, we simply couldn't talk.I dedicate this project to my beloved family in the Philippines.โ Hidemune Tanaka, Developer๐ Download & Learn More๐ฉ ContactHidemune TanakaEmail: ...Subject: GlobaLang Inquiry

