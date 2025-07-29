Online Legal Resource Library Supporting Rule Of Law Plus Immigration Related Services Launched

The online library can be found at LACBA/ruleoflaw.

Los Angeles County Bar Association's New Platform Offers Centralized Legal Tools, Education, and Volunteer Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), in partnership with the Consumers Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive online free legal resource library dedicated to defending and advancing the rule of law.

This new digital platform gathers in a central location for legal resources, including webinars, publications, legal clinic listings, and pro bono volunteer opportunities related to the preservation of the rule of law. The library will be regularly updated with the addition of new categories of information and resources. In response to the wide-ranging and urgent challenges facing immigrant communities, however, the library has prioritized listing immigration related resources and pro bono volunteer opportunities for lawyers and law students.

“As we launch this comprehensive online legal resource library, LACBA-together with our partners at CAALA-is reaffirming our commitment to defending and advancing the rule of law,” said LACBA Immediate Past President Sarvenaz Bahar.“This library is modeled after the library that LACBA launched in January 2025 in response to the wildfires and is based on the belief that knowledge is power,” Bahar added.

The primary mission of the library is to disseminate information and educate the public on their legal rights, the rule of law, the American democratic system, and the essential roles of the judiciary, judges, and lawyers.

This collaborative, non-partisan initiative stems from the ongoing meetings convened by LACBA and CAALA with bar associations, legal aid organizations, and other key stakeholders in response to recent challenges facing the independence of the judiciary, law firms, and lawyers nationwide.

