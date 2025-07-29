Madhya Pradesh CM Orders Strict Action Against Criminals

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the state, and instructed police officials to take strict action against criminals.

During the meeting with senior administrative and police officials, Yadav emphasised that proactive measures should be taken to curb all forms of crime. The Chief Minister stressed that priority must be given to both development and security to build lasting public trust, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's office.

During the meeting, he also interacted with senior administrative and police officials from Naxal-affected areas via video conferencing, reviewed the prevailing situation, and issued necessary directives.

Yadav instructed that strict action be taken against individuals involved in illegal street stunts, brandishing of weapons, cruelty toward cattle, and drug-related crimes in urban areas. He stressed that the police presence must be visible not only on the streets but also felt in the hearts of citizens.

The CM further directed close coordination between the Home Department and the Law Department to ensure that all cases are handled properly in accordance with prescribed legal procedures. Yadav noted that the Union Home Minister has appreciated the proactive role of Madhya Pradesh in implementing the new criminal laws.

It was informed during the meeting that under the anti-Naxal campaign, effective operations have been conducted against Naxalite elements alongside prioritisation of road construction and other developmental works.

Notably, the opposition (Congress) has been relentlessly hitting out at Chief Minister Yadav, alleging that the state's law and order has deteriorated. On Tuesday, Congress members staged a protest at the state Assembly over this issue.