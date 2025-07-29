Life's most unmissable moments include holding your newborn for the first time, seeing a baby take their first steps

– and getting the keys to your very first home.

A poll of 2,000 adults found other cherished memories include saying a final goodbye to a loved one, a child's first

day at school, and falling head over heels for the first time.

Also making the list were hearing a child's first words, driving solo for the first time, and being told“I love you.”

On average, Brits experience five unforgettable moments each year, with 76 per cent believing these once-in-a-lifetime

experiences help shape who we are.

TOP 10 UNMISSABLE MOMENTS

1. Holding your newborn baby for the first time

2. Watching your baby take their first steps

3. Holding the keys to your first home for the first time

4. The last goodbye to a loved one

5. Your child's first day of school

6. Falling in love for the first time

7. Witnessing a child's first words

8. Driving a car on your own for the first time

9. Being told“I love you” and saying it back

10. Being proposed to - or proposing to someone