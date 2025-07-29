Life's Most Unmissable Moments Include Holding Your Newborn For The First Time, Seeing A Baby Take Their First Steps
Life's most unmissable moments include holding your newborn for the first time, seeing a baby take their first steps
– and getting the keys to your very first home.
A poll of 2,000 adults found other cherished memories include saying a final goodbye to a loved one, a child's first
day at school, and falling head over heels for the first time.
Also making the list were hearing a child's first words, driving solo for the first time, and being told“I love you.”
On average, Brits experience five unforgettable moments each year, with 76 per cent believing these once-in-a-lifetime
experiences help shape who we are.
The research was commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7, and to celebrate it has released
a poem, 'Life Unfolds Fast', narrated by Martin Kemp and penned by poet Georgie Jones.
The poem explores the milestones that shape our lives, while the film, features intimate moments from Martin's family
life and real-life footage from people of different ages, backgrounds, and identities.
TOP 10 UNMISSABLE MOMENTS
1. Holding your newborn baby for the first time
2. Watching your baby take their first steps
3. Holding the keys to your first home for the first time
4. The last goodbye to a loved one
5. Your child's first day of school
6. Falling in love for the first time
7. Witnessing a child's first words
8. Driving a car on your own for the first time
9. Being told“I love you” and saying it back
10. Being proposed to - or proposing to someone
