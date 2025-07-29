Techmediabreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Highlights Izoview Breast CT Advantages Over Existing Imaging Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a medical device company developing imaging-based products for breast cancer detection and treatment, released an educational overview comparing its IzoView Breast CT Imaging System to current breast imaging technologies. IzoView offers true 3D, ultra-high-resolution imaging without breast compression and is designed to bridge the gap between digital breast tomosynthesis and MRI. Developed under a global license from UC Davis, IzoView delivers 100x greater spatial resolution than MRI at a lower cost and with shorter scan times, aiming to improve screening, diagnosis, and treatment planning, particularly in women with dense breast tissue.

To view the full press release, visit

About Izotropic

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus

For more information, visit the company's website at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN