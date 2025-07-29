Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Spotlighted By Bloomberg For Upcoming Launch Of Louisiana Rare Earths Plant

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has been featured in a Bloomberg article for its role in helping reshape North America's critical minerals infrastructure with its landmark facility in Louisiana set to begin production in May 2026. Backed by $18.4 million in U.S. Department of Defense funding and located within a designated foreign-trade zone, the $80 million rare earths plant will handle materials used in defense, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

CEO Pat Ryan described the site as a strategic hub that enables global feedstock inputs and tariff-free exports to partners in Japan and beyond. The article also highlights Ucore's proprietary refining capability and outlines future plans to reach 12,000 tons in annual output of rare earths by 2027. Additionally, Bloomberg cited strong investor momentum and growing interest from buyers for Ucore's end product.

To view the full article, visit

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN