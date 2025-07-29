403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Filipino Entrepreneurs In Qatar Poised For Growth Via Embassy Forum On Branding
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Filipino entrepreneurs in Qatar, particularly those in the Gulf nation's bustling restaurant scene, gained significant insights and opportunities from the recently held 'Kapihan sa Embahada', a regular forum organised by the Philippine embassy in Qatar.
Titled 'Filipino Entrepreneurs Forum: Enhancing Branding for Filipino Restaurateurs in Qatar', the event, held at the embassy premises, aims to equip local Filipino business owners with crucial branding and marketing strategies to thrive in a competitive market.
The forum was an offshoot of the successful launch of the embassy's 'Kapihan with Entrepreneurs' series last year, and in celebration of 'International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day', which is observed annually on June 27, the embassy told Gulf Times in a statement.
The embassy's Economic Section and Assistance-to-Nationals Section proposed the second segment of 'Kapihan sa Embahada' after last year's 'kapihan' garnered positive feedback from Doha-based Filipino food entrepreneurs, the statement continued.
According to the statement, the event“focused on branding and marketing, driven by the entrepreneurs' experiences with competitive pressures, such as price wars. Effective branding is essential for distinguishing businesses and promoting Filipino cuisine through its unique qualities, ingredients, and cultural heritage.”
It also said:“Our goal is to foster a vibrant community for Filipino business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. We will provide essential insights into navigating the local business landscape and developing key skills in branding and marketing, ultimately enhancing their business success.”
Speaking at the event, Philippine ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor welcomed the participants, including the panel of experts, Jairius Esquevel, founder and managing partner of Broaster Food Qatar, and Fritsche Bautista-Ibatuan, Operations and HR manager of Yee Hwa and Qokio.
Highlighting its role as a platform for development, Melicor emphasised the forum's importance, saying,“This is not just a gathering; it's an opportunity for growth, learning, and collaboration among our esteemed Filipino business community.”
The ambassador added:“As we know, the food and beverage sector is a dynamic and competitive market in Qatar. Our goal today is to empower you, our entrepreneurs, by providing valuable insights into branding and marketing strategies tailored specifically for this sector.
“Following the success of last year's launch, we are excited to gather again in celebration of International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day on June 27. This forum is a space for collaboration... let us seize this opportunity to strengthen our community, enhance our brands, and elevate the Filipino culinary presence in Qatar.”
During the panel discussion moderated by Leonardo Tabilog Jr, managing partner of Address Gateway and founding director of the IBD Summit, Esquevel discussed food innovation, visual identity, and the importance of understanding customer behaviour.
Bautista-Ibatuan, on the other hand, emphasised the value of brand consistency across multiple businesses and how to adapt to multicultural markets. At the same time, Tabilog spoke about entrepreneurship, leadership, and positioning in the local business ecosystem.
Titled 'Filipino Entrepreneurs Forum: Enhancing Branding for Filipino Restaurateurs in Qatar', the event, held at the embassy premises, aims to equip local Filipino business owners with crucial branding and marketing strategies to thrive in a competitive market.
The forum was an offshoot of the successful launch of the embassy's 'Kapihan with Entrepreneurs' series last year, and in celebration of 'International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day', which is observed annually on June 27, the embassy told Gulf Times in a statement.
The embassy's Economic Section and Assistance-to-Nationals Section proposed the second segment of 'Kapihan sa Embahada' after last year's 'kapihan' garnered positive feedback from Doha-based Filipino food entrepreneurs, the statement continued.
According to the statement, the event“focused on branding and marketing, driven by the entrepreneurs' experiences with competitive pressures, such as price wars. Effective branding is essential for distinguishing businesses and promoting Filipino cuisine through its unique qualities, ingredients, and cultural heritage.”
It also said:“Our goal is to foster a vibrant community for Filipino business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. We will provide essential insights into navigating the local business landscape and developing key skills in branding and marketing, ultimately enhancing their business success.”
Speaking at the event, Philippine ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor welcomed the participants, including the panel of experts, Jairius Esquevel, founder and managing partner of Broaster Food Qatar, and Fritsche Bautista-Ibatuan, Operations and HR manager of Yee Hwa and Qokio.
Highlighting its role as a platform for development, Melicor emphasised the forum's importance, saying,“This is not just a gathering; it's an opportunity for growth, learning, and collaboration among our esteemed Filipino business community.”
The ambassador added:“As we know, the food and beverage sector is a dynamic and competitive market in Qatar. Our goal today is to empower you, our entrepreneurs, by providing valuable insights into branding and marketing strategies tailored specifically for this sector.
“Following the success of last year's launch, we are excited to gather again in celebration of International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day on June 27. This forum is a space for collaboration... let us seize this opportunity to strengthen our community, enhance our brands, and elevate the Filipino culinary presence in Qatar.”
During the panel discussion moderated by Leonardo Tabilog Jr, managing partner of Address Gateway and founding director of the IBD Summit, Esquevel discussed food innovation, visual identity, and the importance of understanding customer behaviour.
Bautista-Ibatuan, on the other hand, emphasised the value of brand consistency across multiple businesses and how to adapt to multicultural markets. At the same time, Tabilog spoke about entrepreneurship, leadership, and positioning in the local business ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment