PM, French FM Review Ties, Two-State Solution Efforts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Noel Barrot, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in New York.
They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to advance international efforts to resolve the Palestinian cause through peaceful means and the implementation of the two-state solution.
HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's firm position in support of the Palestinian issue until the brotherly Palestinian people regain all their legitimate rights.
His Excellency praised the efforts of France in organising the conference in partnership with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterated Qatar's welcome of the French President's announcement of his country's intention to recognise the State of Palestine.
