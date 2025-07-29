LYNO Launches Presale For AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO, a decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence, has officially launched the first round of its presale, offering early supporters the opportunity to acquire $LYNO tokens at an initial discounted rate of $0.035. This marks the first step in the project's multi-phase fundraising initiative, which will support the development and deployment of its proprietary AI-based arbitrage engine.

The Community Round – Early Bird stage will distribute over 11 million tokens and aims to raise $400,000. The following phase will increase the token price to $0.045. Investors can participate using ETH or USDT via a compatible Web3 wallet.

Bringing Institutional-Grade Arbitrage Tools to Public Users

LYNO aims to democratize access to cross-chain arbitrage by leveraging advanced AI algorithms that operate across more than fifteen EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The protocol monitors price discrepancies, gas fees, and market risks in real-time, executing trades with optimized speed and efficiency.

Security-First Architecture and Community Governance









The LYNO protocol emphasizes transparency and sustainability. Its smart contracts have undergone third-party audits by Cyberscope, and built-in safeguards include circuit breakers and zero-knowledge proof systems designed to minimize risks like front-running.

Holders of $LYNO tokens will have the ability to participate in governance decisions such as protocol upgrades, network expansion, and fee structures. Additionally, users can earn staking rewards and receive a share of arbitrage revenue generated on the platform.

How to Join the Presale

Participants can acquire $LYNO tokens directly through the official presale portal by connecting a supported Web3 wallet. This early offering is part of LYNO's strategic plan to build a decentralized and AI-optimized infrastructure for retail arbitrage.

For more information, visit:



Website:

Whitepaper: /whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: Telegram:

Contact:

...









Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lyno AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: