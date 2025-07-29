Building Bridges Between Nature, Science & Business Part 2

With consumers and investors demanding more sustainable products, the world is paying closer attention to what biodiversity loss means for our planet. Companies around the world are embracing these challenges as protecting biodiversity is key in preserving business success. In this episode, we are joined by 3M to discuss how we can unlock the power of people, ideas and science to drive innovation and reimagine what is possible, all while protecting biodiversity.

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer: Lisa Desai

Sound Production: Dow Creative Element; PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Episode Notes

With consumers and investors demanding more sustainable products, the world is paying closer attention to what biodiversity loss means for our planet. Companies around the world are embracing these challenges as protecting biodiversity is key in preserving business success. In this episode, we are joined by 3M to discuss how we can unlock the power of people, ideas and science to drive innovation and reimagine what is possible, all while protecting biodiversity.