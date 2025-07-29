Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Catching Up With... Christian Fischer

Catching Up With... Christian Fischer


2025-07-29 02:01:07
(MENAFN- 3BL) by Rachel Wallenstein

Previously published by Georgia Trend

Our biggest contribution is making our products well and responsibly. We make stuff, and therefore we ship stuff. We buy a lot of stuff to do this and so we employ a lot of people, directly or indirectly. Here in Georgia, we add the most value. We have 15 facilities with close to 8,000 employees and create 23,120 indirect jobs. Since 2014 we've made $3.398 billion in capital investments [in Georgia, specifically]. We're also proud to be one of the country's biggest recruiters of veterans.

Continue reading here .

MENAFN29072025007202015466ID1109858267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search