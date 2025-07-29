Catching Up With... Christian Fischer
Previously published by Georgia Trend
Our biggest contribution is making our products well and responsibly. We make stuff, and therefore we ship stuff. We buy a lot of stuff to do this and so we employ a lot of people, directly or indirectly. Here in Georgia, we add the most value. We have 15 facilities with close to 8,000 employees and create 23,120 indirect jobs. Since 2014 we've made $3.398 billion in capital investments [in Georgia, specifically]. We're also proud to be one of the country's biggest recruiters of veterans.
Continue reading here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment