Catching Up With... Christian Fischer

MENAFN - 3BL) by Rachel Wallenstein

Previously published by Georgia Trend

Our biggest contribution is making our products well and responsibly. We make stuff, and therefore we ship stuff. We buy a lot of stuff to do this and so we employ a lot of people, directly or indirectly. Here in Georgia, we add the most value. We have 15 facilities with close to 8,000 employees and create 23,120 indirect jobs. Since 2014 we've made $3.398 billion in capital investments [in Georgia, specifically]. We're also proud to be one of the country's biggest recruiters of veterans.

Continue reading here .