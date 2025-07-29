Cisco - From Classroom To Career: Ghana's New Gateway To Tech Success

MENAFN - 3BL) At Cisco, we care deeply about innovation and practical effectiveness. When responding to social challenges, we want to be part of solutions that work-and that often means drawing nimbly, as one Cisco, from our entire organizational toolset, regardless of department or domain within the company.

By listening to our nonprofit collaborators and then selecting from our suite of proven interventions as we assemble a customized support package, we can empower our social impact partners to help more people, more efficiently, in a more sustainable way. We look for measurable results, and we love to see our grantees using technology to change more lives for the better.

Uplifting communities through digital skilling

The Chorkor Digital Lab, a project run by Cisco social impact partner BASICS International , exemplifies our integrative and results-oriented approach. BASICS provides education, food, and healthcare for children in the community of Chorkor and surrounding areas in Ghana, West Africa-helping entire communities rise out of poverty. Their new lab is preparing formerly underserved students for dynamic careers in cybersecurity, networking, and more. Supported by Cisco Networking Academy as well as our Technology Grant Program , the lab offers a hub for learning, collaboration, and creativity, where students learn cutting-edge skills that will help them flourish in the digital economy.

BASICS International CEO and founder Patricia Wilkins notes that Chorkor's reputation as hard to help was exactly what inspired her to dive in and begin unlocking the potential of the community.“We always felt we needed to give children access to technology,” she said.“When we learned about Cisco's program, where they meet students where they are, and give them the technical skills and computer skills that they need, we got on board.”

Sharing Cisco's trusted curriculum and technology

Wilkins also manages the BASICS Cisco Academy, ensuring that students get full access to Cisco's trusted curriculum as they work towards the certifications that will unlock better jobs and futures upon graduation. Cisco Networking Academy is a global, IT skills-to-jobs program, offering digital skills training to prepare students for industry-standard certifications and careers in networking, cybersecurity, and related fields.

Cisco's Technology Grant Program provides our own technology to qualifying nonprofit organizations to help them realize significant gains in productivity, security, scalability, and cost efficiency. For the Chorkor Lab, a Technology Grant was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the Networking Academy.

Patrick Verret, who managed the technology grant, explains,“We helped them establish a secure and stable network for students to access Cisco Networking Academy, utilize other online learning materials, and collaborate with others across the internet. Thanks to our Meraki firewalls, switches, and access points, students can connect to the network throughout the building, via both wired and wireless connections.”

Dreaming of-and working towards-careers in tech

Already, the Lab is changing lives.“I wanted to do computer science, but I couldn't get a chance to do it, because the fees that you have to pay are very high. It has been my dream for so long,” said student Joyce Banahene, who is aiming to find work as a network engineer when she completes her certification.

Also feeling inspired, student Joy Adevu noted,“I'll be working in any tech company. Probably Cisco, Apple, Samsung-any of them!”

View original content here .