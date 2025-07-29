Fans And Dehumidifiers Help Eastern Kentucky Residents

MENAFN - 3BL) On February 14, 2025, nine inches of rain fell on Eastern Kentucky, leading to massive flooding. Having previously coordinated relief efforts with ScottsMiracle-Gro in 2022, Aaron Thoms with Christian Appalachian Project (CAP), knew exactly who to call.“When Aaron reached out, I was hopeful we could help in some way,” said Katherine Dickens, director of ESG and social impact at ScottsMiracle-Gro.“We had history with the organization and the need was great.”

Unlike a typical disaster response that primarily focuses on food and water, flooding presents a unique challenge; the immediate need for fans and dehumidifiers to combat moisture and prevent mold growth. Fans and dehumidifiers are often in short supply after a flood, and relief agencies typically do not stock them. Because of this specific need, Hawthorne Gardening, a subsidiary of ScottsMiracle-Gro, was able to provide assistance.

“We were more than willing to again deliver dehumidifiers and fans to CAP,” says Alex Grossi, VP, supply chain and administration of Hawthorne Gardening.“We were in a somewhat unique position, as these aren't items most organizations have on hand. Thankfully, we were able to provide them, when and where they were needed most.”

Soon, three truckloads containing 41 pallets of dehumidifiers and fans were on the way to Eastern Kentucky. In total, 698 dehumidifiers have been distributed to affected families, with a policy of one fan or dehumidifier per family, no questions asked.“If you need help, we're going to help you,” says Aaron.“We are grateful for partners that allow us to help our neighbors in their time of need. These critical supplies really have a huge impact following a disaster.”

Since 2022, ScottsMiracle-Gro has donated over 6 truckloads, or 90 pallets of fans and dehumidifiers to CAP, helping communities and families after flood events.“You see flood survivors that are emotionally torn up. These fans and dehumidifiers help them begin the long process of rebuilding,” says Aaron.“We are grateful to be able to deliver hope in the midst of turmoil.”

View original content here

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at .