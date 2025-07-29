A Culture Shift For Safety: How Low-Risk Facilities Can Proactively Address Active Threat

MENAFN - 3BL) A pressing safety concern for low-risk workplaces is active threat incidents , which are immediate violent actions or threats that fall under the broader category of workplace violence. Workplace violence and active threat incidents are on the rise for low-risk workplaces and can affect almost any business. Businesses that do not proactively manage risks around workplace violence can face serious consequences: from brand distrust and impact on leadership, to harm to employees and even loss of life. While it can be difficult to prepare for and communicate this sensitive issue, employers have an obligation to empower their employees, determine prevention strategies, and plan their responses to these difficult crises.

While many companies have implemented training and drills for active threat scenarios, fewer have taken broader preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of such incidents occurring in the first place. In this piece, we dive into measures any company can take to start integrating active threat preparedness and prevention into their company culture.

Understanding the Risks and Rewards

Precursors to workplace violence can come in many forms: from situations that might seem like non-issues, like drinking alcohol at a work event, to conflicts that are clearly a problem, like domestic violence or bullying. Low-risk offices and retail spaces need to be watchful of the following situations and triggers that can be indicators of future workplace violence or active threats:



Domestic violence

Disgruntled employee (especially those that are terminated)

Worker conflict

Stalking

Road rage

Workplace stress

Bullying, harassment, or threats

Mental health issues

Drinking situations and drunkenness at work

Safety culture issues Employees who screen for graphic content

There is another category of workplace violence that is important to watch out for and incorporate into Workplace Violence Prevention Plans and Emergency Response Plans: random violence. Random violence is any occurrence of unstable people (whether they work at the company or not) randomly choosing to attack a workplace. To address random violence, organizations need to ensure there are safety protocols in place to allow employees to restrict access to their facility.

Recent active threat situations have garnered extreme amounts of media attention and sparked concerns around workplace health and safety and preparedness. As technology, social media, and public access to low-risk spaces grows, understanding the risks and taking steps to address them is no longer a low priority.

Supporting employees through workplace violence planning, training for prevention and response, and on-going assessment are the keys to creating safe workplaces. These steps help employees to feel the organization cares about their health and wellbeing. Another bonus? Taking steps to support employees also helps establish a transparent and open safety culture that encourages employees to share their questions, challenges, and feedback on workplace violence.

Following California's Lead

On the forefront of workplace violence prevention is California OSHA (Cal/OSHA), the first agency to lay the groundwork for proactive Workplace Violence Prevention Plan legislation.

Senate Bill No. 553 (California Labor Code § 6401.9 ), which went into effect on July 1, 2024, requires nearly all employers in the state to develop, implement, and maintain a written WVPP.

This applies to most California employers, with a few exceptions-such as certain small non-public worksites and healthcare facilities already covered under existing regulations. Even companies with multiple California locations must tailor their plans to each specific site.

The plan must include:



The name or job title of the person responsible for implementation

Procedures for employee involvement in plan development

Clear reporting channels for incidents or concerns

Emergency response protocols and post-incident procedures

Coordination methods with other employers sharing the facility

Workplace violence hazard assessments and correction strategies Procedures for ongoing training-initial and annual-and how employees can access and ask questions about the plan

One often overlooked requirement is the maintenance of violent incident logs and hazard correction records, which must be retained for five years. Training records must also be kept for at least one year.

These elements don't just satisfy legal obligations-they build a more resilient workplace.

Preparing Employees Beyond the Plan

Another key component is considering active threat risks during the development of your Emergency Response Plan-ensuring employees know what to do and where to go is critical. Your Emergency Response Plan should define the concept of“Run, Hide, Fight,” discuss options for where to safely shelter-in-place, provide potential alternate muster points, as well as specify how you will account for employees during an emergency.

SB 553 also underscores that it's not enough to simply have a plan on file. Training must be conducted at implementation and repeated annually . It must also include interactive components, allowing employees to ask questions and receive feedback.

For organizations trying to meet these training mandates across dispersed teams, options include:



In-person training (ideal for interaction but often logistically difficult)

Live webinars or Zoom sessions with built-in Q&A eLearning modules paired with manager-led follow-ups or designated Q&A channels (like email hotlines or open office hours)

Employers are encouraged to balance flexibility with compliance, especially when it comes to meaningful employee engagement and feedback mechanisms.

A Culture Shift for Safety

Shifting a company culture to be open and effective at dealing with workplace violence is the next frontier for companies looking to reduce the likelihood of these events.

To address stress, conflicts, and mental health at work, many organizations have come up with creative solutions that encourage transparency and communication among their employees and leadership. These solutions include on-going communications and marketing efforts around stress management, encouraging a safe mentality toward drinking, and offering mental health“first aid' awareness training for all employees. These cultural strategies can be especially effective when aligned with a strong WVPP and Emergency Response Plan. Combined, they help reinforce that employee health and safety are top priorities-not only in times of crisis, but as part of everyday operations.

Need Help?

If you need some additional help, Antea Group is here to provide active threat support, including reviewing and revising response and prevention plans, aiding in communication, and holding onsite training and drills in the United States and around the world . We want to help you create a true culture of safety, not just a temporary awareness for workplace violence, and we do this by working to determine the best solution for your environment, carefully crafted for this sensitive topic.

Contact us today for workplace violence prevention support.