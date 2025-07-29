Celebrating National Soccer Day With Henkel

MENAFN - 3BL) Happy National Soccer Day! Today, July 28, is recognized across the United States as a celebration of the sport and its players, coaches, and fans. Henkel is an Official Sponsor of U.S. Soccer, and we are proud to celebrate alongside our partners.

Henkel and U.S. Soccer share an aim to increase awareness and accessibility of the sport for underserved communities across the country, and both organizations work throughout the year towards achieving this goal.

Kicking Off a Brighter Future: Empowering the Next Generations

Henkel is a supporting partner of American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Clinics, which take place in multiple locations across the country throughout the year. Henkel employees will soon hear more about the opportunity to sign up and bring their children along to clinic sessions later this year. All participants will get first-hand experience with the benefits of youth sports , including better overall academic performance, lower stress levels, greater self-confidence, improved cognitive performance, and more creativity. It is important to equip the next generation with the tools they need to excel, and participation in youth sports such as soccer can be a big step in achieving this goal. The work being done to increase access for all young athletes in the world of sports is essential to ensuring a long and successful future of the sport and a next generation that is primed to succeed.

Sarah Davis, National Business Manager, Henkel Consumer Brands, and her daughter Kenzie (pictured to the right) attended the U.S. Women's National Team match against Ireland in Cincinatti earlier this summer. Kenzie's dream is to one day play on the USWNT, and was excited to cheer them on to victory while spotting Henkel and its brands' logos around the stadium.

Soccer for All: Building Stronger Communities

U.S. Soccer also seeks to expand access to the sport and supercharge communities across the country through the Soccer Forward Foundation . The foundation hosts community spotlights and raises funds in pursuit of their mission to take soccer's power and the difference it can make to a whole new level of building healthier and more connected communities. Through their events, grants, and other resources, they aim to make soccer a force for good -- accessible to everyone in the U.S., everywhere in the U.S.

As we celebrate National Soccer Day, we are proud of the work being done through collaboration between Henkel and U.S. Soccer to build strong teams on the pitch and in the workplace.