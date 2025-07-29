MENAFN - 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., July 29, 2025 /3BL/ - Tandem Global is offering a new white paper, Resilient Aquatic Strategies | Driving Corporate Innovation, Resource Stewardship, and Ecological Balance, for download today hereThis white paper is sponsored by Ontario Power Generation.

Aquatic ecosystems are vital to ecological stability, public health, and economic security. Yet these systems are under increasing pressure from industrial activity, pollution, and land degradation. With influence over vast amounts of land and water resources, corporations have a significant role to play in reversing this trend through proactive aquatic conservation.

Companies across sectors have implemented targeted strategies that protect and restore freshwater and marine environments. These efforts include restoring wetlands to reduce sediment runoff, enforcing riparian corridors at industrial sites, and protecting coastal habitats. Such efforts not only support biodiversity and water quality, but also help companies meet regulatory requirements, reduce environmental liabilities, and improve their relationships with local communities.

This white paper highlights how corporations and organizations are adopting innovative aquatic conservation strategies that protect freshwater and coastal ecosystems. These initiatives demonstrate how efforts to preserve aquatic biodiversity can enhance water quality and security, support ecosystem resiliency, and promote general community well-being.

Featured case studies include:



Bayer , Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve: Muscatine, IA

Boeing , Boeing Plant 2: Seattle, WA

Bruce Power , Bruce Site: Kincardine, Ontario, Canada

Constellation, Quad Cities Generation Station, Cordova, IL

CRH Americas, Dufferin Agg. Acton Quarry: Acton, Ontario, Canada

CSX Transportation , Former Gautier Oil Site: Gautier, MS

Dow, Ward Hollow Wildlife Habitat: South Charleston, WV

Freeport-McMoRan , PTFI: Papua, Indonesia WM, Bethel Landfill: Hampton, VA

Sponsored by Ontario Power Generation, this white paper features a foreword from Heather Brown, Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety, Ontario Power Generation. She states,“Through research, restoration, and community engagement, OPG is dedicated to advancing aquatic conservation and building a more sustainable future for all.”

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. It connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal