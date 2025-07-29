Hematologist Dissatisfaction With Current Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (W-AIHA) Treatment Spurs Interest In Late-Stage Pipeline, According To Spherix Global Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hematologists are poised to jump on new market entrants once available, as high unmet need and frustration with current treatment standards persist in w-AIHA.

EXTON, PA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new findings from Spherix Global Insights' syndicated Market Dynamix TM service, hematologists managing patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (w-AIHA) continue to face clinical complexity, a lack of clear treatment algorithms, and suboptimal outcomes across large segments of their patient population.

w-AIHA is a rare hematologic condition in which the body's immune system produces antibodies (primarily IgG) that target and destroy red blood cells at normal body temperatures. It is the most common subtype of autoimmune hemolytic anemia, representing approximately 60–70% of AIHA cases. While the exact prevalence remains difficult to pinpoint, recent research estimates the annual incidence at 1–3 cases per 100,000 individuals in the US.1

Insights from a recent survey of 55 hematologists and 8 in-depth physician interviews reveal that nearly half of patients with w-AIHA are not optimally managed, and only one-quarter maintain stable hemoglobin levels above 10 g/dL. While steroids remain the default first-line treatment, physician satisfaction remains low, with many calling for steroid-sparing options that deliver longer-lasting control and address refractory disease.

Hematologists also report significant logistical and clinical hurdles, including delayed referrals, reliance on emergency care for diagnosis, and poor insurance coverage contributing to suboptimal care. Comorbidities such as hypertension, obesity, and acute anemia further complicate management in an already fragile population.

The future treatment landscape, however, may offer new hope. Physicians highlighted a strong interest in several late-stage pipeline therapies, including nipocalimab (Johnson & Johnson), rilzabrutinib (Sanofi), and ianalumab (Novartis), with each seen as potentially meaningful advances. Physicians approximate that nearly half of their patients may be candidates for at least one of these agents, citing excitement around novel mechanisms, potential for sustained efficacy, and ability to reduce steroid dependence.

As hematologists await more definitive guidance and data, they remain aligned in their call for treatments that can deliver durable response, safety, and flexibility across varying levels of disease severity. The w-AIHA space is poised for disruption, but not without overcoming entrenched beliefs and real-world access barriers.

Market DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Sarah Hendry, Hematology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 ...