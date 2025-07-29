For The 2Nd Time In A Row, Nextlabs Named Overall Leader In Kuppingercole's Leadership Compass, This Time #1 In PBAM

The Leadership Compass report ranks NextLabs as the clear Leader in all three evaluation categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NextLabs , a global leader in data-centric security and access control solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts' Leadership Compass: Policy-Based Access Management (PBAM) 2025 report. Authored by Lead Analyst Nitish Deshpande, the report also ranks NextLabs as the clear Leader in all three evaluation categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership, and Market Leadership.KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass is a trusted resource for enterprises seeking detailed evaluations of vendors in specific market segments. The PBAM report highlights top solutions that provide an integrated set of policy lifecycle management capabilities and dynamic access control models.This marks the second consecutive KuppingerCole Leadership Compass in which NextLabs has achieved top-tier recognition. In May 2025, NextLabs was named an Overall Leader and a leader in all three categories in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) report, authored by Paul Fisher. As the highest ranking of the only two companies recognized as overall leaders in both PBAM and CIEM reports, these recognitions further validate NextLabs as the market leader in delivering advanced, policy-driven access and entitlement management solutions.“We are honored to once again be recognized by KuppingerCole, this time as the comprehensive leader in Policy-Based Access Management,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO of NextLabs.“Our focus has always been to provide dynamic, scalable, and intelligent access control and data centric security that empowers organizations to implement Zero Trust architectures and protect critical data. Being named a clear leader in two different Leadership Compass reports within weeks is a strong endorsement of our platform and strategy.”According to Lead Analyst Nitish Deshpande, NextLabs excels at delivering enterprise-grade attribute-based access control (ABAC), seamless policy lifecycle management, and robust integrations across both cloud and on-premises environments. He also notes the platform's strong capabilities in applying dynamic authorization using real-time contextual data to support complex access scenarios.Strengths of NextLabs' PBAM solution identified in the report include:- Extensive integration capabilities with existing IT infrastructures.- Comprehensive policy enforcement tools across multiple platforms, including APIs and applications.- Supports user-centric policy administration, offering flexibility and scalability.- Advanced data-centric security ensures protection of both structured and unstructured data.- Ability to support a diverse range of policy models, including federated authorization, ABAC and role-based policies.- Users can create policies in the web-based policy platform without programming capability.- Facilitates centralized policy management.As enterprises continue to modernize their identity and access strategies, PBAM has become critical for enforcing consistent access control across dynamic and distributed environments. With recognitions in both the PBAM and CIEM Leadership Compass reports, NextLabs reaffirms its leadership in helping organizations meet the growing demands of Zero Trust, cloud governance, and regulatory compliance.Read the Leadership Compass report in full.

