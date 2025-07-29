Qatar Museums Unveils Inspiring August Calendar Of Cultural Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This August, Qatar Museums invites visitors of all ages to engage with a rich programme of cultural activities designed to inspire curiosity and creativity.

The month's highlights include immersive summer camps and hands-on art workshops to interactive storytelling sessions and insightful technical talks.

Additional offerings include behind-the-scenes museum experiences, innovative digital art camps, and design-focused activities, bringing Qatar a summer of discovery and inspiration.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art offers a dynamic mix of digital art and hands-on creative workshops throughout August.

● Workshop: Realms of Rhythm

August 2 & September 6, 2025

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Experience the synergy of sound, movement, and visual art in this immersive session at Mathaf. Realms of Rhythm transforms music into motion and creativity, guiding participants through a rhythmic journey inspired by renowned artists and artistic styles. With live or curated soundscapes, interactive exercises, and guided reflection, you'll explore the deep connection between rhythm and artistic expression. Whether you're an artist, a music lover, or simply curious, this session will leave you energized, inspired, and creatively awakened. Feel the rhythm. See the music. Express your soul.

● Digital Art Summer Camp

August 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 & 14, 2025

2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The Digital Art Summer Camp is a dynamic three-week programme introducing participants to digital art. Open to all skill levels, it covers graphic design, illustration, animation, and digital painting. Campers will explore tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, Procreate, and animation software, gaining hands-on experience in digital drawing, painting, and animation while learning color theory and sketching fundamentals.

● Workshop: Mirror Portrait

August 27, 2025

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

In this engaging and reflective workshop, participants will explore the art of self-portraiture by drawing/ painting their reflection from a mirror. Through guided exercises, they will learn to observe facial features, expressions, and emotions while translating them onto the canvas. This hands-on session encourages creativity, self-discovery, and personal expression, making it an enriching experience for artists of all levels. Whether aiming for realism, expressionism, impressionism or abstraction, participants will leave with a unique portrait that reflects both their outer and inner selves.

M7 hosts creative design workshops and a summer camp for young talents this August. Activities include architectural model-making, embroidery, and hands-on sessions that nurture creativity and design thinking.

● Workshop: Design Your Dream House

August 2, 2025

11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

In this engaging two-hour hands-on workshop, children become mini architects as they design their own dream houses using colorful cardboard, textured materials, and glowing transparent windows. While exploring shapes, light, and space, they are introduced to the basics of architectural thinking in a fun and creative way. Each child will present their unique creation, reflecting their imagination and design choices.

This workshop is ideal for children aged 6–10 who enjoy hands-on creativity, building, and imaginative play. No experience needed-just curiosity and enthusiasm!

Register here

● Workshop: Cross-Stitch Bookmark Embroidery Workshop

August 9, 2025

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Discover the art of cross-stitch embroidery in this beginner-friendly workshop. All materials are provided, making it easy to explore stitching techniques and craft a unique keepsake in a calming and creative setting.

To register, visit: org

● Kids Summer Camp by M7 x Liwan

August 10 -14 or 17 - 21, 2025

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Calling all young creatives! This summer, learn how to bring stories to life with stop-motion animation. This 5-day summer programme allows children to discover the magic of Stop-Motion animation using claymation, cutouts, and objects. Participants will learn animation basics, storytelling, and exhibition design through hands-on projects guided by professional facilitators. Children will build skills in creativity, teamwork, and communication while creating their own short, animated film. At the end of the summer camp week, they will showcase their work in a special family screening.

To register, visit: org

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) offers engaging family activities this August, combining creativity with cultural learning. Highlights include an immersive escape room, a summer camp exploring food and identity, and a creative workshop series.

● Escape Room - Secret Banquet

Every Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday throughout August 2025

11:00 AM, 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Featuring rooms within rooms that immerse participants in the rich legacy of Islamic scholarship, this experience invites guests to journey through interconnected chambers themed around four key figures: the Islamic Traveller, Cook, Physician, and Calligrapher. Each space reveals hidden knowledge and layered narratives-whether exploring ancient medical practices, culinary traditions, celestial discoveries, or the art of the pen. Along the way, visitors will have an adventure where they will try to find lost spices, ingredients, recipes, and medicines to be able to have the privilege to attend the secret banquet with the Sultan.

To register, contact: [email protected]

● Summer Camp: We Are What We Eat

August 3,4 & 5, 2025

9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

The programme is designed for boys and girls aged 7 to 10, and explores themes of food, identity, environment, and sustainability through fun, hands-on workshops and creative activities. The camp aims to promote healthy awareness, inspire creativity, and connect children with their culture in an engaging and educational way.

● “My Plate at the Table” – Library & Art Workshop Series

August 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2025

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

In connection with MIA's exhibition A Seat at the Table, this four-part workshop invites teens and young adults to reflect on personal identity, culture, and belonging through art and design. Participants will explore Islamic art objects related to dining and hospitality, conduct guided research in the MIA Library, develop a design concept for a decorative ceramic plate, and finalize their work in a professional ceramics studio.

No registration required

Tasweer invites participants to explore visual storytelling through a creative summer camp combining photography, zine-making, and authentic conversations that inspire empathy and cultural awareness.

● Tasweer Summer Camp

August 3, 5, 6 & 7, 2025

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

This programme is a creative and interactive workshop that explores authentic storytelling through conversation, photography, and zine-making. Participants engage in peer interviews, develop visual and verbal storytelling skills, and produce personal zines that reflect shared human experiences. The programme encourages empathy, creativity, and cultural awareness in a hands-on, reflective setting. Register here

The National Museum of Qatar continues to engage young minds with its interactive summer camp. The programme offers children exclusive insights into the museum, inspiring a deeper appreciation of Qatar's cultural heritage.

● Summer Camp: The Museum is Ours

August 3 - 4 & 6 - 7, 2025

9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

The Museum is Ours is an interactive summer programme for children, offering a behind-the-scenes exploration of the museum, inspiring appreciation for its role in preserving and sharing Qatar's cultural heritage. Through interactive activities and hands-on experiences, participants will explore the inner workings of the museum and learn about the wide range of careers that support its mission, from collections management and conservation to library and archives, museum guides, exhibitions, visitor services and digital experiences.

This programme encourages children to see the museum as a living space full of stories, knowledge, and people working together to preserve and share Qatar's cultural heritage. Register her

● Storytelling: The Three Little Kittens

August 7, 2025

5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Children will have the opportunity to join a delightful tale of The Three Little Kittens and follow their silly adventure as they try to fix the mess they made after losing their mittens! They'll have fun while discovering the importance of taking care of their belongings.

To register, contact: [email protected]

● Tour: Family's Exploration Journey

English Session: August 16, 2025 | 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Arabic Session: August 16, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Families will join an interactive adventure through the museum galleries and family exhibits. Children will actively enhance their knowledge of Qatar's environment, heritage, and culture by using their problem-solving skills. To register, contact: [email protected]

Public Art continues its Technical Talks series, offering a unique perspective on Qatar's most iconic installations.

● Technical Talks: Maman with Sebastian Montoya

August 26, 2025

7:00 PM

The Technical Talks series showcases the expertise of Qatar Museums' (QM) staff, offering insights into the execution of exhibitions, public art. Held monthly from May to August, the talks foster engagement through interactive sessions, case studies, and knowledge-sharing. This programme aims to educate, inspire, and build a connected community within Qatar's cultural sector. Register here



3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum's (QOSM) August programme focuses on storytelling, offering an engaging read-aloud session that sparks imagination and fosters a love of reading in children.

● Storytelling Programme

August 30, 2025

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

This month's programme features a read-aloud session for children aged 7-11, creating a magical experience that sparks imagination and fosters a love of reading.

No registration required

This year, Qatar Museums is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the National Museum of Qatar is celebrating its 50th anniversary. This milestone year is marked by Evolution Nation-an 18-month campaign celebrating Qatar's cultural journey, from the founding of the National Museum to the thriving ecosystem of institutions we proudly represent today.