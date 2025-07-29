VIDEO: Moci Conducts Field Campaign At Car Dealerships
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) began a field campaign on Tuesday to ensure that car dealerships across the country are complying with consumer protection regulations.
In a video shared on its official social media platforms, the Ministry emphasised its commitment to enforcing Circular No. 1 of 2025, which mandates greater transparency in advertising.
As per the circular, car dealerships must install screens that display prices for spare parts and periodic maintenance services.
This comes as part of MoCI's ongoing efforts to educate consumers about their rights.
On Sunday, the Ministry announced a temporary closure of Al Waha Company – Jetour for violating Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 concerning consumer protection. The violation cited includes the unavailability of spare parts and delays in providing after-sales service.
