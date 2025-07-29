Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Rwanda's New Prime Minister

2025-07-29 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.

