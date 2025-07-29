Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Rwanda's New Prime Minister

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.