Innovative Technologies And Creative Initiatives Serving 50+ Million People In The Middle East

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed: "We are committed to empowering People of Determination as Dubai reinforces its position as a global hub for Assistive technologies."

World Health Organization: Two billion People with Disabilities by 2050 International Experts: By 2030, more than 2 billion people will need at least one assistive product, while many elderly individuals will require two or more. People of Determination represents 10-15% of any given population, and currently totals 1.3 billion globally. This number is projected to rise to two billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), due to factors such as aging, illness, wars, and illiteracy.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed

In the Middle East region alone, more than 50 million People of Determination are seeking access to the latest technologies and rehabilitation innovations to help them live more independently and improve their quality of life.

The UAE continues to pursue its goal of becoming the world's best country in caring for and empowering People of Determination. This ambition is supported by unlimited backing from government entities and dedicated efforts from the private sector to deliver high-quality services to this long-neglected segment of society and disabled visitors from across the globe.

A Global Platform for Empowerment

The AccessAbilities Expo (AAE) stands out as the largest of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. It serves as a global platform supporting the UAE's vision to empower People of Determination and meet their aspirations for a dignified life.

The 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo will be held from 6 to 8th of October at the Dubai World Trade Centre's Halls 5, 6, 7, and 8 , under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum , President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. The global event is expected to attract around 250 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers from 50 countries , with over 15,000 visitors from more than 70 countries . Numerous government entities, both local and international, will also participate to explore how Assistive technologies can enhance their services for People of Determination.

Empowering Through Advanced Technologies

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Patron of the AccessAbilities Expo, stated, "Assistive technology continues to evolve, offering advanced features that improve mobility and accessibility for People of Determination. I am pleased that Dubai plays a central role as a global hub providing modern technologies to more than 50 million People of Determination in the Middle East who are seeking solutions to enhance their quality of life. We remain committed to empowering them by bringing world-class technologies and best rehabilitation practices under one roof, supporting them to live more independently."

Innovative Products Catering For All Types of Disabilities

Organized by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management , the AccessAbilities Expo will showcase several Assistive products for the first time in the Middle East. It is the largest platform for manufacturers and distributors of Assistive products, as well as a key supplier of these technologies to government bodies, rehabilitation centres, and healthcare and educational institutions working with People of Determination.

Ghassan Suleiman , CEO of the AccessAbilities Expo , said, "Strengthening empowerment, widening accessibility, and showcasing cutting-edge rehabilitation technologies are the core goals of the Expo. We aim to create more opportunities for over 50 million People of Determination and related centres across the Middle East region to explore these technologies first-hand and understand how they can have more independent and self-reliant lives."



He added, "This edition of AAE will also feature conferences, workshops, and free screenings, including the MENA Inclusion Summit - Advancing Global Best Practices for Equitable and Inclusive Education, the 5th edition Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference, and, for the first time, a specialized conference on the Deaf community, alongside sports, arts, and health activities."

4,500 Assistive Technologies

With over 4,500 globally recognized technologies addressing mobility, visual, auditory, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorders, the Expo plays a crucial role in empowering People of Determination, who make up 10-15% of any country's population.

According to the World Health Organization, only 1 in 10 people in need of assistive technology currently has access to it due to high costs, lack of awareness or availability, insufficient trained personnel, and weak policies. Assistive technology is a broad term encompassing both products and services that enhance functionality and independence.

These tools, ranging from hearing aids and wheelchairs to communication devices, eyeglasses, prosthetics, and more-help individuals maintain or improve their functional ability and independence, thus improving their overall well-being. Over one billion people worldwide currently need one or more of these products.

International disability experts estimate that by 2030, over 2 billion people will require at least one assistive product, with many elderly individuals needing two or more.

A latest WHO report on Assistive technology revealed that about 90% of people who need it globally do not have access. A survey of 70 countries found significant gaps in service delivery and trained workforces, especially in cognition, communication, and self-care.