'Aspire To Become A Doctor': Gulf Medical University Empowers 100 High School Students Through Real-World Medical Exposure

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gulf Medical University (GMU), one of the region's premier academic health institutions, proudly announces the successful certification of 100 high school students from its flagship preparatory program, Aspire to Become a Doctor . This milestone highlights not only the growing enthusiasm among youth to pursue careers in medicine but also the rising demand for admission to Gulf Medical University's world-class programs.

Gulf Medical University Empowers 100 High School Students Through Real-World Medical Exposure



The Aspire to Become a Doctor program, hosted annually at GMU's campus in Ajman, is designed to introduce high school students to the dynamic world of medical education and healthcare careers. Through immersive sessions, hands-on workshops, lab exposure, and direct interactions with GMU faculty and healthcare professionals, students gain a first-hand understanding of what it takes to become tomorrow's doctors, dentists, pharmacists, researchers, and healthcare leaders.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana , Acting Chancellor, Gulf Medical University , stated, "We are proud of these bright young minds who've completed this journey with passion and dedication. The Aspire to Become a Doctor program not only fuels their dreams but also equips them with clarity, confidence, and early exposure to healthcare careers. As GMU expands its academic footprint, initiatives like these help shape future-ready students who can thrive in the evolving world of medicine."

Prof. Hesham Marei , Acting Vice Chancellor - Academics , added, "The overwhelming response to the program is a reflection of GMU's growing reputation as a hub for academic excellence. We are committed to nurturing ambition and building a strong foundation in medical sciences through innovative learning, early exposure, and mentorship."

The program received an amazing response this year, with hundreds of applications pouring in from across the UAE and abroad. The high level of interest reflects the growing recognition of GMU's academic excellence and its integrated network of hospitals, research centers, and global affiliations.

With GMU's continued expansion-across the globe and international partner universities-there is an unprecedented demand for admission into its undergraduate and graduate programs in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Health Sciences, and more.

As the race for healthcare careers accelerates globally, Gulf Medical University continues to stand out as the go-to destination for future doctors and health professionals. Applications for the upcoming academic year are open, and seats are filling fast.

For details and admission inquiries, visit: .