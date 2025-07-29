Incessant Rain In Bhopal Prompts Administration To Declare School Holiday Tomorrow
A notification issued from the District Education Department said that the decision has been taken in view of heavy rain predicted by the Weather department.
"All private/ government schools from nursery to class 12 in Bhopal will remain closed on Wednesday," the notification issued by District Education Officer (DEO), N.K. Ahirwar said, adding that further decision will be taken observing the monsoon condition.
There has been relentless light to moderate rain in Bhopal since Monday night, resulting in severe waterlogging and disruption in several parts of the city.
Many low-lying and residential areas were submerged under water, prompting the authorities to swung into action.
In the past 24 hours until Tuesday evening (5:30 p.m.), 46 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhopal. While Guna district recorded the highest rainfall at 235 mm and Sehore district recorded 110 mm rainfall during the same period, according to Indian Meterologiocal Department (IMD)'s data.
Rainfall was expected to continue in Bhopal and a few places in the state may also witness heavy showers on Wednesday as well.
The rainfall activity was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh, with a monsoon trough extending over the state, according to IMD.
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain district on Wednesday.
Districts such as Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Betul will also likely witness light to moderate rain on Wednesday.
While moderate to heavy rain has been predicted in districts such as Sheopur, Shivpuri, Agar, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur and some others.
Light showers are likely to be witnessed in Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Katni, Umariya, Bandhavgarh, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli in evening hours on Wednesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment