Work Kicks Off On Road, Sewage Canal Projects In Jalalabad
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on two development projects at a cost of 18 million afghanis in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Tuesday.
Eng. Wahidullah Mukhles, director of sectoral affairs at the Jalalabad Municipality, said concrete work was started on an 870-metre long and 4 to 6-metre wide road and a drainage canal in 8th municipal district of Jalalabad.
He said the project would cost 11 million afghanis.
Separately, concrete work was also kicked off on another 732-metre long road at a cost of nearly seven million afghanis in the same municipal district. The project also included concreting 1,460 metres of drainage canals.
He added these two projects will provide employment to 800 people and were expected to be completed and put into service within the next three and a half months.
kk/ma
