Bihar: PIL Filed In Patna HC Over Recurring Waterlogging Crisis

Patna, July 29 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking urgent judicial intervention over the recurring waterlogging crisis in the city during every monsoon season on Tuesday.

The petition, filed by Dr. Prabhat Chandra, a dentist, along with others, questions the failure of the administration and the Patna Municipal Corporation to provide a permanent solution to the long-standing issue.

The PIL highlights how, despite annual assurances by the authorities, severe waterlogging continues to paralyse life in Patna during the rainy season.

The petition states that claims of preparedness and drainage management fall flat every year, exposing thousands of citizens to immense hardship.

Dr. Prabhat Chandra, the lead petitioner, shared how patients were unable to reach his clinic and his own mobility was restricted due to the submerged roads.

The PIL urges the court to direct the state government and municipal bodies to take war-level action for effective drainage and infrastructure improvements.

The petition also refers to a similar PIL filed in 2008 by advocate Shyam Kishore Sharma, in which the High Court had taken a strict stand and issued directives to fix the city's drainage system.

However, no lasting solution has been implemented since then, the PIL alleges.

It underscores that localities such as Rajendranagar, Kankarbagh, Pataliputra, Ashiana Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar are among the worst-affected areas, yet no long-term planning or execution has been done to resolve the problem permanently.

This year's monsoon has once again exposed the crumbling urban infrastructure of the state capital. Continuous rainfall over the past two days has led to water accumulation in VVIP areas such as Rajvanshi Nagar and even Urja Stadium, with drain water overflowing onto the roads, blurring the lines between streets and sewers.

Movement has become nearly impossible in several places without vehicles or boots, raising concerns over health hazards and access to basic services.

The PIL stresses that basic civic amenities must be ensured before any talk of transforming Patna into a 'Smart City'.

It demands that the court hold the administration accountable for its chronic neglect, which has jeopardised public health, mobility, and access to emergency services.

The High Court is likely to hear the matter on July 30, when it may seek detailed responses from the concerned departments.