'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Season 2 Retains The Familiar Vibe Of Season 1, Begins With The Same Opening Scene
The opening shot shows Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani watering the sacred plant of Tulsi, and praying for her family's wellbeing, "Tulsi Maiya aapni kyipa mere parivaar pe banaye rakhna."
The makers have followed the footsteps of the original, as the original drama also opened with Baa asking Tulsi Maiya to shower her blessings on her family.
Taking inspiration from the original yet again, the primary episode of the show is set against the backdrop of Tulsi and Mihir Virani's wedding anniversary.
Refreshing your memory, the first season of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" was also set against the backdrop of Baa's birthday. While everyone else forgot to wish her, Mihir surprised her grandmother.
It seems like the makers are trying to invoke the audience's nostalgia.
The second season of the iconic show features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the roles of Tulsi and Mihir Virani, whereas Hiten Tejwani reprises his role as Karan, along with Gauri Pradhan as Nandini, Shakti Anand as Mansukh, Ritu Seth as Shobha, Ketaki Dave as Daksha, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta as Gayatri.
Along with some familiar faces, the makers also decided to infuse some new blood with Aman Gandhi, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.
The first episode of the reboot season also shows that while everyone in the house adores Tulsi as usual, Gayatri believes that her intentions are not as pure as they seem.
With only the primary episode aired on Tuesday, it remains to be seen if "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" is able to spark the old connection with the audience, 25 years later.
